Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTX opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.