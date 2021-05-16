Minereum (MNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $13,922.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00085510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.01085866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00113841 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,196,925 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

