Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $41.02 million and approximately $102,991.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00090358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.29 or 0.00475760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00231875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004898 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,134,089,456 coins and its circulating supply is 3,928,879,889 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

