Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $36.15 million and approximately $297,130.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $128.22 or 0.00294444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00087214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00474535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00232624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004659 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.12 or 0.01141591 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 281,923 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

