Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.81 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $332.79 or 0.00705518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $37.81 million and $732,860.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00515175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00232801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $555.68 or 0.01178070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 113,616 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

