Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits Market Cap of $38.82 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $38.82 million and approximately $293,083.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $26.05 or 0.00056978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00089659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.90 or 0.00480893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00226855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.85 or 0.01149954 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,489,970 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

