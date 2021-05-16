Mirrored ProShares VIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.33 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $31.33 million and approximately $73,362.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.01 or 0.00017950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00089022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.00470657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00230944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01160880 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,910,344 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

