Mist (MIST) Trading 51.7% Lower This Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $369,825.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.85 or 0.01082420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00113801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

