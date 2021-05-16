MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 43.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.