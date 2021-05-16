Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after buying an additional 5,180,506 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after buying an additional 1,698,152 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth about $8,972,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after buying an additional 903,826 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the period.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.