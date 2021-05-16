Modefi (MOD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.76 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00007558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modefi has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and $4.00 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01130023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00116197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,198,690 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

