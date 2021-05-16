Modern Investment Coin Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $284,965.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033602 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003734 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,765,685 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.