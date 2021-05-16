Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $204.12 and a one year high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

