Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.99% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $177.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $148.87 and a one year high of $197.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.30.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

