Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 135,699 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

