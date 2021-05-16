Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,646,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

