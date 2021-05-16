Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 20,735,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,861,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

