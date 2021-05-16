Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $139,728,000 after buying an additional 91,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

NYSE PANW opened at $336.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.95 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.03 and its 200 day moving average is $335.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

