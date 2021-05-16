Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.73 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

