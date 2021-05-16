Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.30 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $288.20 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $177.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

