Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.84 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.08 and a 200-day moving average of $380.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.