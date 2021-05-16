Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $38.36 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 3.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

