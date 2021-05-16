Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $42.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,339.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,265.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,969.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

