Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $569.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $314.96 and a one year high of $648.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $581.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

