Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $833.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $808.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $769.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $511.19 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.