Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $85.88. 4,989,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

