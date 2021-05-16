Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

