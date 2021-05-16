Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,124,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,896. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

