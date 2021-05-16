MonaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $166.82 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $2.54 or 0.00005466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.64 or 0.07716243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.97 or 0.02519866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.74 or 0.00639121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00202489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.60 or 0.00841268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.68 or 0.00679910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00567958 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

