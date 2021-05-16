Monavale Price Down 30.1% This Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $847.62 or 0.01878091 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $70,333.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00631453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,489 coins and its circulating supply is 7,317 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

