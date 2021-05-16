Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

