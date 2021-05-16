Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,512.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $17.03 million and $38,512.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.27 or 0.00845437 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

