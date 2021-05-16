Moneynet (MNC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 59.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $553,165.07 and $2.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moneynet has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Moneynet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $315.53 or 0.00645252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

