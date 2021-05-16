Moneynet Price Reaches $0.0001 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 62.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 51% against the US dollar. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moneynet has a total market cap of $497,182.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.56 or 0.00635871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.