Moneytoken (IMT) Trading 137.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Moneytoken has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $45,298.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneytoken coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 137.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moneytoken

Moneytoken is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 9,430,337,527 coins. The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . Moneytoken’s official message board is medium.com/@moneytoken . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneytoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneytoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

