Monkey Project Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,467.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $8,467.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,513,099 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

