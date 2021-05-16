Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 59,964 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 68.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 236.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $334.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $249.22 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

