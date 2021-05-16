Moonshot Trading Up 37.3% Over Last Week (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $13,274.16 and approximately $1.93 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.70 or 0.00475015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00231052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004858 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.25 or 0.01185393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Buying and Selling Moonshot

