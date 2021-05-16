MoonSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $19.46 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $19.46 million and $34,819.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,071,698 coins and its circulating supply is 20,051,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

