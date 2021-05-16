MovieBloc (MBL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.62 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $78.13 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.01077454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00064116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00113971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00062672 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,569,124 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

