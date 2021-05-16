Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 183,943 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 23,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

