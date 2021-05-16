MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

