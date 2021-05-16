mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $0.95

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $39.13 million and $29,257.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.51 or 0.99688412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00238690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004570 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

