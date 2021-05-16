MVL (MVL) Trading 21.5% Lower This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, MVL has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $191.84 million and $931.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00084704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 107,463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.58 or 0.01131156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114006 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,766,018,329 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

