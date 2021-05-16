Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Myers Industries worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $21.66 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $781.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYE. Cowen upped their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

