Myriad (XMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $57,708.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,780,834,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

