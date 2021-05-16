Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $465.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.10 million and the highest is $482.31 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $535.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $845.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

