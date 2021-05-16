Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $165.53 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $165.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.90 or 0.00022078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.14 or 0.07612534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.99 or 0.02419912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.76 or 0.00635121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00200198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00826165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00666772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.57 or 0.00563328 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

