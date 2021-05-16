NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,011,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of NanoString Technologies worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSTG opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

