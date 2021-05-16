NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading 160.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 160.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00091159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.03 or 0.00499635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.99 or 0.01159083 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

